Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,795 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 1,330,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

