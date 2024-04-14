Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 2,920,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

