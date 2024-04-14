Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,176 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 4,545,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,458. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

