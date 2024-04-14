Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,497,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 219,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,597. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

