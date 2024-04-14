Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.