Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Sold by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,095 shares during the period. Oxford Lane Capital comprises about 0.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 72,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.06. 5,600,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.97%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.05%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

