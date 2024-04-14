Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Increased by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

