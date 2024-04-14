Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.