Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Insider Activity

PGY stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 6.66.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Avi Zeevi purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.