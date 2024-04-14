Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

