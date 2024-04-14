Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Critical Survey

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.25 $728.64 million $11.95 2.89 Blue Dolphin Energy $396.05 million 0.26 $31.01 million $2.08 3.37

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Dolphin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Par Pacific has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 2 0 2.50 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 8.85% 47.63% 13.66% Blue Dolphin Energy 7.83% 91.40% 30.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.