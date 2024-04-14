Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Paragon Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15.
Paragon Entertainment Company Profile
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
