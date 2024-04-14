Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.60

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $17.73. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 22,663 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.