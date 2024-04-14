PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.13.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other news, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 2,617 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $225,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $625,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,610,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

