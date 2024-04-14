Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

