Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 2,411 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,561,000 after buying an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 202,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,487,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,713,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,832,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. 310,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.16.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

