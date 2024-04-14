Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.31% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 331,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

