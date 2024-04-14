Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.40% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 111.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

GDEN traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $34.25. 102,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,366. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $991.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

