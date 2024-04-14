Piper Sandler Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $64.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

