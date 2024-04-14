Pirate Chain Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $59.01 million and approximately $192,779.77 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00055796 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.