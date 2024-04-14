Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Update

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 23.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,968,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 376,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $8,931,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $6,048,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 150,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $3,605,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI remained flat at $11.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

