PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Stock Performance

PYPD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.41. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($1.80). Analysts expect that PolyPid will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

