Populous Price Reaches $0.0392 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $304,959.21 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Populous has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

