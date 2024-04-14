Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Financial Survey

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -190.76% -94.90% -42.16% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -91.29% -60.83% -50.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 437.24%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $64.70 million 4.07 -$123.43 million ($1.39) -1.96 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $8.01 million 0.68 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.65

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications. It is also involved in the development of P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers; P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate under Phase 1 clinical trial for treating mCRPC. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; P-OTC-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; and P-PAH-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.