PotCoin Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $330.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00120756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010920 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

