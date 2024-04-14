Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. 837,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,493. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,373 shares of company stock worth $36,589,678. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

