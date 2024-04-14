Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

PRGS opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

