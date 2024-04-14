Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

PRU traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,455. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

