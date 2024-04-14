Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

PXSAP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

