Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.72. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

