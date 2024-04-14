Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.03 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

