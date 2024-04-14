Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SHIP has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial increased their price objective on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

SHIP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 million, a PE ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

