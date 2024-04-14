Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 million, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.