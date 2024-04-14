QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Cut by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,794,145 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 40.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,836,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $22,519,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

