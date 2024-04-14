Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Quanterix Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 458,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,677. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $699.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quanterix by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

