Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,122,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth $29,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,641. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.