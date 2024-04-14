Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Rambus stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,908. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

