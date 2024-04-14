Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,704,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

