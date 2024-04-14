Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

