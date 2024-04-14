Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.45 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33.95 ($0.43). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 158,350 shares traded.

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81.

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

