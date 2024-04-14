Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN opened at $904.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

