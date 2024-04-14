REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.09 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,878 shares of company stock worth $1,627,620. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

