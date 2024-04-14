Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Repay stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock worth $1,220,382. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Repay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

