Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

REPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 47,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

