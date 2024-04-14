Request Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.04 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $123.04 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010834 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00014724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.53 or 0.99848107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12445231 USD and is down -7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,189,117.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

