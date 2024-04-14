Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Everest Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $17.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.07. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2024 earnings at $61.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $19.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EG. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Shares of EG stock opened at $361.81 on Friday. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.91 and its 200 day moving average is $380.74. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $373,130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $338,804,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

