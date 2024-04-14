Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.