Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$624.61 million.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

