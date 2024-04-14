ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

ResMed Trading Down 1.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

