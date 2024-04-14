Revain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.00 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $254.50 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

